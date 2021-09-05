MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of MediaAlpha worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,727 shares of company stock worth $7,524,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of MAX opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.