Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $134.63 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

