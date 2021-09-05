Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average of $539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

