Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,051 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

