Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91,810 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

