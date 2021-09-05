Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 327.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.60. The company had a trading volume of 549,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,700. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

