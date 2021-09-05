Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,279 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

