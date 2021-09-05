Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,020 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

