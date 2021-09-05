Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,021.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,196 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,852. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

