Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,068. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

