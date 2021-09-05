Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,386.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.