Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,256 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,604,000.

BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

