Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,220 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 278.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

