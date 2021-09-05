megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $219,568.04 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $219,568.04 and approximately $8,449.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00806445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047370 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars.

