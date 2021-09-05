Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $286,801.48 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.00435301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,642,331 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

