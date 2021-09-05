Megacoin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $278,376.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00432568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,641,718 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.