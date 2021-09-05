MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 211.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $325.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.92%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Natixis bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

