Membrana Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 2% against the dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $383,695.10 and approximately $58,472.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Mobilian's vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. "

