MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 2.3% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.08 million and $524.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00835307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047497 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

