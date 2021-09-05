Mercury Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $2,028.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

