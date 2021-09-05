Metadium Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $173.48 million and $99.56 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

