MetaHash Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,939,815,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,769,668,172 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

