Metronome One Day Volume Reaches $41,938.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010227 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $62.14 million and $41,938.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,361,455 coins and its circulating supply is 12,075,081 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

