Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

