MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.54. 4,342,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

