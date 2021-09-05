MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $387,377.94 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00097594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,252,751 coins and its circulating supply is 148,950,823 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

