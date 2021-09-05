MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Achieves $140,315.70

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $140,315.70 and $190,449.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

