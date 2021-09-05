MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Tops $201.14 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $106.18 million and $201.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.61 or 0.07766454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.47 or 1.00053897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00974354 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

