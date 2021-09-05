MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.99 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00007916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $43.99 million and approximately $172,576.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.00515950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.16 or 0.01006328 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,771,678 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

