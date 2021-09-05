Minereum Market Cap Tops $1.96 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $32,829.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,181,299 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

