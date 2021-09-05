Minter Network Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $10,552.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,691,097,158 coins and its circulating supply is 4,485,887,591 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

