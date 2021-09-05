MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $575,571.04 and $559.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,667.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 0.07577878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.50 or 0.01450621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00139336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00611547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00603028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00374446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

