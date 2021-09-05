MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 44.8% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $652,063.15 and $35.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,184.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.07844081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00447807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $727.32 or 0.01449306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00140023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00653938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00615978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00384690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005938 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.