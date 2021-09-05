Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $389.55 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $389.55 or 0.00752199 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and $5,026.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.77 or 0.07597735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.62 or 1.00198774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.00967764 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,962 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

