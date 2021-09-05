Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,208.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $23.65 or 0.00045670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $171,208.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.77 or 0.07597735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.62 or 1.00198774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.00967764 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,214,764 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.