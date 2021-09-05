Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $24.00 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $24.00 million and $34,158.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $65.38 or 0.00130383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00161102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00198082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.97 or 0.07831011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,209.41 or 1.00125706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.27 or 0.00983666 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 367,105 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

