Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.09 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $49.54 or 0.00096062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $23.09 million and $5,021.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00164824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00222783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.31 or 0.07561028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,754.86 or 1.00356312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.00966027 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 466,146 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

