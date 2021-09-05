Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,023.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $49.56 or 0.00098788 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $5,023.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 466,146 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

