Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126,653 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Himax Technologies worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.51 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

