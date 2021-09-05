Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

