Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,818 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

