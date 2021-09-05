Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,768 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

