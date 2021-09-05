Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,669 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.