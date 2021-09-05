Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $488.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

