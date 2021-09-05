Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.88 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.