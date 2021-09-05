Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

