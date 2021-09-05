Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $92.81 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

