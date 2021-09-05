Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 93,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,702,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,495,000 after acquiring an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

