Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $468.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $468.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

