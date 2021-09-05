Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.71 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

